Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

36,007 KM

Details

$21,678

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,678

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX at

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$21,678

+ taxes & licensing

36,007KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254082
  • Stock #: AI5777A
  • VIN: 3MZBPAB73KM103558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI5777A
  • Mileage 36,007 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2013 Ford Focus SE 4...
 110,146 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 36,007 KM
$21,678 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 83,799 KM
$26,997 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory