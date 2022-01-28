$21,678+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,678
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GX at
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$21,678
+ taxes & licensing
36,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8254082
- Stock #: AI5777A
- VIN: 3MZBPAB73KM103558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AI5777A
- Mileage 36,007 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4