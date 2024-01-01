Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

40,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

4MATIC Hatch

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz A250

4MATIC Hatch

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
40,100KM
Used
VIN WDD3F4HB8KJ097928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NIGHT BLACK
  • Interior Colour Titanium Grey Pearl/Black Sport Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA97928
  • Mileage 40,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 4MATIC Coupe 96,500 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Audi S5 4.2 6sp man qtro Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Audi S5 4.2 6sp man qtro Cpe 134,800 KM $18,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron quattro 8,250 KM $99,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz A250