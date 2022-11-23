2019 Mercedes-Benz B250

$29,991 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9364063

9364063 Stock #: 18UIAA01127

18UIAA01127 VIN: WDDMH4GB2KJ501127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Calcite White

Interior Colour Black Artico

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UIAA01127

Mileage 39,914 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.