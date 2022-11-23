Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz B250

39,914 KM

Details Description

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2019 Mercedes-Benz B250

2019 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

2019 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

39,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9364063
  • Stock #: 18UIAA01127
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB2KJ501127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UIAA01127
  • Mileage 39,914 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

