Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

62,000 KM

Details Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12128820

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,000KM
VIN WDDWJ6EB9KF881632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA81632
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
AMG Leather Upholstery
AMG Driver's Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 Coupe 17,500 KM $22,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD 31,300 KM $43,588 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 18,950 KM $51,885 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43