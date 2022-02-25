$69,742+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,742
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43
AMG 4MATIC Coupe
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$69,742
+ taxes & licensing
17,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8402901
- Stock #: P5510
- VIN: WDDWJ6EB0KF785968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Cranberry Red Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5510
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
AMG Night Package
AMG Driver's Package
Anthracite Oak Wood Open Pore Trim
19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheel, Black
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4