Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

17,000 KM

Details Description Features

$69,742

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,742

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8402901
  2. 8402901
  3. 8402901
  4. 8402901
  5. 8402901
  6. 8402901
  7. 8402901
  8. 8402901
  9. 8402901
  10. 8402901
  11. 8402901
  12. 8402901
  13. 8402901
  14. 8402901
  15. 8402901
  16. 8402901
  17. 8402901
  18. 8402901
Contact Seller

$69,742

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8402901
  • Stock #: P5510
  • VIN: WDDWJ6EB0KF785968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5510
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
AMG Night Package
AMG Driver's Package
Anthracite Oak Wood Open Pore Trim
19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheel, Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 38,400 KM
$36,799 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 18,400 KM
$42,997 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Te...
 31,900 KM
$38,882 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory