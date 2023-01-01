2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

$54,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 9 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10413801

10413801 Stock #: 8UIAB30026

8UIAB30026 VIN: WDD2J5KB6KA030026

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Met

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UIAB30026

Mileage 77,950 KM

Vehicle Features Interior HEAD-UP DISPLAY Exterior 360-Degree Camera Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE LED Lighting System Intelligent Drive Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.