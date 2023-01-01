Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

77,950 KM

Details Features

$54,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

450 4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

450 4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$54,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
77,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10413801
  • Stock #: 8UIAB30026
  • VIN: WDD2J5KB6KA030026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UIAB30026
  • Mileage 77,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Exterior

360-Degree Camera

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
LED Lighting System
Intelligent Drive Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi A6 3.0T Pr...
 33,800 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 81,800 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2010 BMW 750i xDrive
 24,300 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory