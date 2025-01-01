$29,480+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$29,480
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UEBA21300
- Mileage 27,280 KM
Vehicle Description
-27,919km -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 208HP -7 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar and memory -Front passenger seat power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Panoramic roof -Cargo cover -Alloy wheels -Projector headlights -Fog lamps -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**
604-525-4667