2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

27,850 KM

Details Description

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

4MATIC SUV

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

27,850KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8981293
  Stock #: 8UTNA77206
  VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV177206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA77206
  • Mileage 27,850 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic SUV just arrived on our lot, accident-free, one owner, and with low mileage. Showcasing premium build quality, fine materials, and updated technologies, it is equipped with an array of safety features. It is packed with features such as navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

