2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
- Listing ID: 8981293
- Stock #: 8UTNA77206
- VIN: WDC0G4KB1KV177206
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Artico
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA77206
- Mileage 27,850 KM
This 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic SUV just arrived on our lot, accident-free, one owner, and with low mileage. Showcasing premium build quality, fine materials, and updated technologies, it is equipped with an array of safety features. It is packed with features such as navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats with memory settings, a panoramic sunroof, push-start ignition & keyless entry, dual climate control and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
