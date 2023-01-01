Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

35,150 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9551056
  2. 9551056
  3. 9551056
  4. 9551056
  5. 9551056
  6. 9551056
  7. 9551056
  8. 9551056
  9. 9551056
  10. 9551056
  11. 9551056
  12. 9551056
  13. 9551056
  14. 9551056
  15. 9551056
  16. 9551056
  17. 9551056
  18. 9551056
  19. 9551056
  20. 9551056
  21. 9551056
  22. 9551056
  23. 9551056
  24. 9551056
  25. 9551056
  26. 9551056
Contact Seller

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,150KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9551056
  • Stock #: 8UTNA22251
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB6KV122251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
  • Interior Colour Silk Beige/Black ARTICO
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA22251
  • Mileage 35,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Running Boards
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 35,150 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz S...
 105,450 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S4 3.0T Te...
 75,550 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory