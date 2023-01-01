$40,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
4MATIC SUV
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
35,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9551056
- Stock #: 8UTNA22251
- VIN: WDC0G4KB6KV122251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Met
- Interior Colour Silk Beige/Black ARTICO
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Running Boards
SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
LED Lighting System
Premium Plus Package
Burmester Surround Sound System
Intelligent Drive Package
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4