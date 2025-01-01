Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van With Rear shelving, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $41,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

85,172 KM

Cargo Van With Rear shelving

Cargo Van With Rear shelving

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN WD3BG3EA9K3517266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 85,172 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris Cargo Van With Rear shelving, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $41,800.00 plus $375 processing fee, $42,175.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

