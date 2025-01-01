Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 170-inch WheelBase Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white black exterior. $53,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  • Exterior Colour White Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof Cargo Van With Rear Shelving 170-inch WheelBase Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, white black exterior. $53,870.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,245.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Locking Differential

Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

604-522-7376

