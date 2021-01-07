Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

20,452 KM

Details Description Features

$22,310

+ tax & licensing
$22,310

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$22,310

+ taxes & licensing

20,452KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6442341
  Stock #: BC0033410
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU7KL533055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,452 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Kicks SR, 1.6L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, push start ignition, touch-screen display, back-up camera, BOSE stereo, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $22,310.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $22,660.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Run flat tires
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

