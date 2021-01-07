2019 Nissan Kicks

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Locking Differential Run flat tires Leather Seat Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stability Control System Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

