2019 Nissan Qashqai

43,025 KM

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

2019 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

43,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8797214
  • Stock #: 331275
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR3KW331275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 331275
  • Mileage 43,025 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, BC Vehicle
NO Accident
Low kms
Leather Interior
Backup Camera 
Navigation
Sunroof
Heated Seats 
Alloy Wheels 
Cruise Control 
Hands-Free Calling 

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales or call us at 604-338-5868 for a great buying experience. Financing and leasing options are available on approved credit. Please ask us for complete details. Documentation fee $395.00. Dealer #8902

Vehicle History Report and Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!

Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Rd, Burnaby, BC
(604) 338−5868
Monday - Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: By Appointments Only

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

