$34,833+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$34,833
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8690849
- Stock #: P5637A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC793615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5637A
- Mileage 29,850 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE Owner! LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! The 2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is a comfortable, fun-to-drive SUV with a beautiful interior. It's the perfect size for a small family. Features included are air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated front seats, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear & top view backup camera, sunroof, heated steering wheel with mounted controls and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.