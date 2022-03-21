Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

29,850 KM

Details Description

$34,833

+ tax & licensing
$34,833

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Sale

$34,833

+ taxes & licensing

29,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8690849
  • Stock #: P5637A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7KC793615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5637A
  • Mileage 29,850 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE Owner! LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT FREE! The 2019 Nissan Rogue SL AWD is a comfortable, fun-to-drive SUV with a beautiful interior. It's the perfect size for a small family. Features included are air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated front seats, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, rear & top view backup camera, sunroof, heated steering wheel with mounted controls and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

