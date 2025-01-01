Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

121,850 KM

$50,495

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

E-Hybrid

E-Hybrid

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$50,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,850KM
VIN WP1AE2AY8KDA52086

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA52086
  • Mileage 121,850 KM

Exterior

Metallic Paint

$50,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Porsche Cayenne