+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
Openroad Audi Boundary is proud to present this immaculate 2019 Porsche Cayenne with red interior! Underneath the hood lies 3.0-liter turbo V-6 rated at 340 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the luxurious interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as parking sensors, memory seats, multi zone climate control, Bluetooth Connectivity, top view camera, navigation, heated seats, automatic windows, panoramic sunroof, and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4