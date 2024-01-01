Menu
2019 RAM 1500

119,300 KM

Details

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Limited SWB

11922137

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
119,300KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT8KN871144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBPA71144
  • Mileage 119,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

