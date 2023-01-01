Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

66,769 KM

Details Description Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9573043
  2. 9573043
  3. 9573043
  4. 9573043
  5. 9573043
  6. 9573043
  7. 9573043
  8. 9573043
  9. 9573043
  10. 9573043
  11. 9573043
  12. 9573043
  13. 9573043
  14. 9573043
  15. 9573043
  16. 9573043
  17. 9573043
  18. 9573043
  19. 9573043
  20. 9573043
  21. 9573043
  22. 9573043
  23. 9573043
  24. 9573043
  25. 9573043
  26. 9573043
  27. 9573043
  28. 9573043
  29. 9573043
  30. 9573043
  31. 9573043
  32. 9573043
  33. 9573043
  34. 9573043
  35. 9573043
  36. 9573043
  37. 9573043
  38. 9573043
  39. 9573043
  40. 9573043
  41. 9573043
  42. 9573043
  43. 9573043
  44. 9573043
  45. 9573043
  46. 9573043
  47. 9573043
  48. 9573043
  49. 9573043
  50. 9573043
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

66,769KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9573043
  • Stock #: BC0035562
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS590727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,769 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $29,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Run flat tires
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Tow Hitch Receiver
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2005 Hino 185 Flat D...
 182,563 KM
$33,610 + tax & lic
2006 Freightliner M2...
 330,000 KM
$69,740 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Lcf 550 20...
 80,550 KM
$36,200 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory