2019 RAM 1500
Quad Cab 4WD
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 9573043
- Stock #: BC0035562
- VIN: 1C6RR7FG2KS590727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,769 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 Quad Cab 4WD, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $29,500.00 plus $350 processing fee, $29,850.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
