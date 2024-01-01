Menu
2019 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually, 6.4L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, storage compartments, gear limiter, strobe lights, tow/haul mode, 6 aux buttons, usb c, trailer brake controller, 4wd selector, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal Valid to June 2025 $36,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

2019 RAM 3500

181,875 KM

$36,910

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 3500

Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually

2019 RAM 3500

Crew Cab 4WD Service Truck Dually

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,875KM
VIN 3C7WRTCJ4KG597709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$36,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 RAM 3500