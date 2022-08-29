Menu
2019 RAM 3500

42,047 KM

Details Description Features

$68,910

+ tax & licensing
$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Regular Cab Flat Deck 2WD Diesel

2019 RAM 3500

Regular Cab Flat Deck 2WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$68,910

+ taxes & licensing

42,047KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9217189
  • Stock #: BC0035349
  • VIN: 3C7WR8AL1KG709724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 3500 Regular Cab Flat Deck 2WD Diesel, 6.7L Cummins Diesel Engine , 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power windows, power mirrors, grey exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certification and Decal Valid Until October 2023. $68,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

