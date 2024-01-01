2019 Snake River Trailer Dump Trailer

Menu
2019 Snake River Trailer Tandem Axle 14 K Dump Trailer . Length 14.3 Width 7 ft 6 $11,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5PTBD1427K1030598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0036619
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Snake River Trailer Tandem Axle 14 K Dump Trailer .
Length 14.3
Width 7 ft 6 $11,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2019 Snake River Trailer Dump Trailer