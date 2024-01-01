Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, power windows, silver exterior, beige interior. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $20,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Subaru Outback

94,445 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11778747
  2. 11778747
  3. 11778747
  4. 11778747
  5. 11778747
  6. 11778747
  7. 11778747
  8. 11778747
  9. 11778747
  10. 11778747
  11. 11778747
  12. 11778747
  13. 11778747
  14. 11778747
  15. 11778747
  16. 11778747
  17. 11778747
  18. 11778747
  19. 11778747
  20. 11778747
  21. 11778747
  22. 11778747
  23. 11778747
  24. 11778747
  25. 11778747
  26. 11778747
  27. 11778747
  28. 11778747
  29. 11778747
  30. 11778747
  31. 11778747
  32. 11778747
  33. 11778747
  34. 11778747
  35. 11778747
  36. 11778747
  37. 11778747
  38. 11778747
  39. 11778747
  40. 11778747
  41. 11778747
  42. 11778747
  43. 11778747
  44. 11778747
  45. 11778747
  46. 11778747
  47. 11778747
  48. 11778747
  49. 11778747
  50. 11778747
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,445KM
VIN 4S4BSDNC5K3245919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited, 2.5L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, power windows, silver exterior, beige interior. This Listing Has Rebuilt Status $20,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $20,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Run flat tires

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Ex Police 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Ex Police 4WD 205,394 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hino 308 24 foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Hino 308 24 foot Cube Van 3 Seater Diesel 427,770 KM $55,000 + tax & lic
Used 2015 International PC105 PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 International PC105 PC105 21 Passenger Bus Diesel Hydraulic Brakes 79,780 KM $49,110 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Outback