3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
2019 Subaru WRX STI at OpenRoad Audi Boundary! The Subaru name is synonymous with utility and practicality, the WRX STI shares those classic characteristics that make a Subaru, a Subaru; but adds a little something extra. With Subaru’s rally racing heritage, the STI brings that heritage to the street. With Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and a powerful turbocharged flat four engine, this STI plants 310 horsepower to the road and a big smile on your face. It's the do-it-all and fun-all-the-time road rocket. Features include: Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, back-up camera, heated seats, keyless ignition & entry, power heated side mirrors, SI-Drive mode select, and more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this rally champion. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
