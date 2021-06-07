2019 Subaru WRX

$44,394 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7241315

7241315 Stock #: RS31753A

RS31753A VIN: JF1VA2Y60K9801037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # RS31753A

Mileage 26,592 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.