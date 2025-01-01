Menu
2019 Tesla Model SEDAN 4-DR ELECTRIC, 4 door, automatic, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $13,410.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,785.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2019 Tesla Model 3

124,998 KM

$13,410

+ tax & licensing
SEDAN 4-DR

12122520

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

Used
124,998KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA6KF425507

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0037568
  • Mileage 124,998 KM

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

AM/FM Radio

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

