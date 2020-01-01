Menu
2019 Tesla Model 3

11,115 KM

Details Description

$49,375

+ tax & licensing
$49,375

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda

604-525-4667

2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

604-525-4667

Sale

$49,375

+ taxes & licensing

11,115KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6307422
  • Stock #: B197673JH
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3KF487673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B197673JH
  • Mileage 11,115 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range PLUS in White with Black Leather Interior and only 11,115 Km's. Features include Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Power Group, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Navigation, Auto Pilot, Charging Cables, Power Heated Seats, Premium Connectivity and so much more. This Tesla has been fully inspected by our Certified Technicians and is ready to go. It also has the remaing balance of factory warranty.The OpenRoad Certified Program ensures your used car purchase has: 3-Day Money-Back Guarantee, 153-Point Quality Inspection, Clean Title Guarantee, 90-Day/5,000KM Powertrain Warranty, 30-Day/2,000KM Exchange Policy, Free CarFax Report and a Club OpenRoad Membership! All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call today for an appoinment to view!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda

OpenRoad Honda

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

