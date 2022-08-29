2019 Tesla Model 3

$51,190 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 6 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9154342

9154342 Stock #: 18UTNB80347

18UTNB80347 VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXKF480347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNB80347

Mileage 50,692 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.