2019 Tesla Model 3

50,692 KM

Details

$51,190

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
Standard Range Plus RWD

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

50,692KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9154342
  • Stock #: 18UTNB80347
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EAXKF480347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 50,692 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

