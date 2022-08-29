$59,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2019 Tesla Model 3
PERFORMANCE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9297703
- Stock #: 8UTNA87886
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8KF487886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA87886
- Mileage 107,600 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, LOW KM's! The 2019 Tesla Model 3 Peformance AWD arrived on our lot. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of today's modern EV's, and this Model 3 does just that! This particular model is equipped with All-wheel drive. Features include Navigation, rear-view camera, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.