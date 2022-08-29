Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

107,600 KM

Details Description

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

PERFORMANCE AWD

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9297703
  2. 9297703
  3. 9297703
  4. 9297703
  5. 9297703
  6. 9297703
  7. 9297703
  8. 9297703
  9. 9297703
  10. 9297703
  11. 9297703
  12. 9297703
  13. 9297703
  14. 9297703
  15. 9297703
  16. 9297703
  17. 9297703
  18. 9297703
  19. 9297703
  20. 9297703
  21. 9297703
  22. 9297703
Contact Seller

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9297703
  • Stock #: 8UTNA87886
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB8KF487886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA87886
  • Mileage 107,600 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, LOW KM's! The 2019 Tesla Model 3 Peformance AWD arrived on our lot. Embrace the convenience and efficiency of today's modern EV's, and this Model 3 does just that! This particular model is equipped with All-wheel drive. Features include Navigation, rear-view camera, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, power adjustable leather seats, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi e-tron Tec...
 82,650 KM
$76,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 165,100 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 45,000 KM
$59,874 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory