2019 Toyota Corolla

82,440 KM

Details

$25,201

+ tax & licensing
$25,201

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Hatchback CVT

Hatchback CVT

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$25,201

+ taxes & licensing

82,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145192
  • Stock #: 18UTNB27612
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE0K3027612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNB27612
  • Mileage 82,440 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

