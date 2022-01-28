Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

33,906 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8183166
  2. 8183166
  3. 8183166
  4. 8183166
  5. 8183166
  6. 8183166
  7. 8183166
  8. 8183166
  9. 8183166
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,906KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183166
  • Stock #: C2-22391
  • VIN: 2T3D1RFV2KC006212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C2-22391
  • Mileage 33,906 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2019 Ford F-350 XLT
 49,095 KM
$75,900 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac CTS 3.6L
 154,977 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 136,528 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory