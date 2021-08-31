Menu
2019 Volkswagen Arteon

16,200 KM

Details Description

$42,984

+ tax & licensing
$42,984

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

2.0T 8sp at w/ Tip 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Arteon

2.0T 8sp at w/ Tip 4MOTION

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$42,984

+ taxes & licensing

16,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8030314
  • Stock #: Y007
  • VIN: WVWSR7AN3KE019360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/ Accent Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Y007
  • Mileage 16,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-XXXX

604-210-3364

