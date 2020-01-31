Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$49,023

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,066KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4659381
  • Stock #: BL794
  • VIN: 1V2TR2CAXKC522718
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black Perforated Vienna Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively OpenRoad-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2019 Atlas Execline has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this Execline Atlas comes complete with the Captain's Package, and the highly desireable R-Line Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2019 4Motion Execline qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

