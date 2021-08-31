Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

7,200 KM

Details Description

$53,007

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,007

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8030308
  2. 8030308
  3. 8030308
  4. 8030308
  5. 8030308
  6. 8030308
  7. 8030308
  8. 8030308
  9. 8030308
  10. 8030308
  11. 8030308
  12. 8030308
  13. 8030308
  14. 8030308
  15. 8030308
  16. 8030308
  17. 8030308
Contact Seller

$53,007

+ taxes & licensing

7,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8030308
  • Stock #: BL1116
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA7KC510163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Perforated Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL1116
  • Mileage 7,200 KM

Vehicle Description

There's a lot to love about the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. Literally, there's a lot of it. At 78.3 inches wide, the Atlas is about 5 inches wider than the Toyota Highlander. With all this space inside, 7 can seat comfortably. The perfect SUV to connect with family and friends over a long road trip. This fabulous 2019 Atlas Execline has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! It’s basically brand new! Fully equipped with Bluetooth phone calls and music, heated and powered side mirrors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, Navigation, back-up camera, and MUCH more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 35,672 KM
$44,393 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 43,812 KM
$33,311 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 48,734 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory