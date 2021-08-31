+ taxes & licensing
There's a lot to love about the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. Literally, there's a lot of it. At 78.3 inches wide, the Atlas is about 5 inches wider than the Toyota Highlander. With all this space inside, 7 can seat comfortably. The perfect SUV to connect with family and friends over a long road trip. This fabulous 2019 Atlas Execline has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! It’s basically brand new! Fully equipped with Bluetooth phone calls and music, heated and powered side mirrors, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, Navigation, back-up camera, and MUCH more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.
