$48,795+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,795
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$48,795
+ taxes & licensing
26,963KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8158072
- Stock #: BL1134
- VIN: 1V2TR2CA3KC516954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black Perforated Vienna Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BL1134
- Mileage 26,963 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4