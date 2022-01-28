Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

16,682 KM

Details Description

$47,497

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Execline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

16,682KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8187171
  • Stock #: BL1138
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA7KC561789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Perforated Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,682 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

