2019 Volkswagen Golf...

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively dealer-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2019 Golf GTI Rabbit has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this 2019 GTI comes complete with the Driver Assistance Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2019 Rabbit qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.