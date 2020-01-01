Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Rabbit 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Rabbit 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4405110
  2. 4405110
  3. 4405110
  4. 4405110
  5. 4405110
  6. 4405110
  7. 4405110
  8. 4405110
  9. 4405110
  10. 4405110
  11. 4405110
  12. 4405110
  13. 4405110
  14. 4405110
  15. 4405110
  16. 4405110
  17. 4405110
  18. 4405110
  19. 4405110
  20. 4405110
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$36,109

+ taxes & licensing

  • 6,619KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405110
  • Stock #: BL758
  • VIN: 3VW6T7AU0KM004445
Exterior Colour
Urano Grey
Interior Colour
Titan Black- Cloth
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and exclusively dealer-serviced 1-owner Certified Pre-Owned x-lease 2019 Golf GTI Rabbit has been maintained in exceptional condition both inside and out! With ridiculously low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect declaration-free accident history, this 2019 GTI comes complete with the Driver Assistance Package! As a Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, this 2019 Rabbit qualifies for a 2 year/40,000 kms extension to the factory comprehensive warranty at an additional cost! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 43,932 KM
$26,489 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 21,681 KM
$37,694 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 6,619 KM
$36,109 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message