Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

33,719 KM

Details

$26,248

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,248

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$26,248

+ taxes & licensing

33,719KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8699702
  • Stock #: Y016
  • VIN: 3VWW57AU9KM009363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # Y016
  • Mileage 33,719 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 33,719 KM
$26,248 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 64,306 KM
$21,041 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 64,393 KM
$44,365 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory