2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$32,381
- Listing ID: 8973001
- Stock #: 18UTNA14452
- VIN: 3VW5T7AU9KM014452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 11,632 KM
Vehicle Description
HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES: 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Driver Assistance Package, Navigation, Rear-View Camera, Keyless Entry & Push Start Ignition, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn is in excellent condition. Enjoy the convenience of a 5-door hatchback while retaining the drivers' engagement with its 6-speed manual transmission. This nimble hatchback is a contender for spirited driving! It's for those who love to shift their own gears and take control! Navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats, a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, and push-start ignition are among the features. Come see this today and book a test drive as it won't last! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.
