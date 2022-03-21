Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

11,632 KM

Details Description

$32,381

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,381

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 8973001
  2. 8973001
  3. 8973001
  4. 8973001
  5. 8973001
  6. 8973001
  7. 8973001
  8. 8973001
  9. 8973001
  10. 8973001
  11. 8973001
  12. 8973001
  13. 8973001
  14. 8973001
  15. 8973001
  16. 8973001
  17. 8973001
  18. 8973001
  19. 8973001
  20. 8973001
  21. 8973001
  22. 8973001
  23. 8973001
  24. 8973001
  25. 8973001
Contact Seller

$32,381

+ taxes & licensing

11,632KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8973001
  • Stock #: 18UTNA14452
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU9KM014452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNA14452
  • Mileage 11,632 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES: 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Driver Assistance Package, Navigation, Rear-View Camera, Keyless Entry & Push Start Ignition, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Bluetooth Connectivity. This 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn is in excellent condition. Enjoy the convenience of a 5-door hatchback while retaining the drivers' engagement with its 6-speed manual transmission. This nimble hatchback is a contender for spirited driving! It's for those who love to shift their own gears and take control! Navigation, a rear-view camera, heated seats, a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, and push-start ignition are among the features. Come see this today and book a test drive as it won't last! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 11,632 KM
$32,381 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 328i xDrive...
 74,711 KM
$25,961 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 230i xDrive...
 56,764 KM
$29,690 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory