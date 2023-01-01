$33,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2019 Volkswagen Golf
2019 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Rabbit 5-Dr 2.0T 7sp at DSG w/Tip
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
50,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9480552
- Stock #: 8UTNA06040
- VIN: 3VW6T7AU6KM006040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA06040
- Mileage 50,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4