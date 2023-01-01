2019 Volkswagen Golf...

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9480552

9480552 Stock #: 8UTNA06040

8UTNA06040 VIN: 3VW6T7AU6KM006040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA06040

Mileage 50,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.