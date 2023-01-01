Menu
2019 Volkswagen Golf

43,382 KM

Details Features

$32,375

+ tax & licensing
$32,375

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0t 6sp

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0t 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$32,375

+ taxes & licensing

43,382KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9802606
  Stock #: 4UBNA26254
  VIN: 3VW5T7AUXKM026254

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 4UBNA26254
  Mileage 43,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

