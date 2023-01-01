Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

59,900 KM

Details

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

59,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10139310
  Stock #: 8UTNA92284
  VIN: 3VWE57BU7KM092284

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthrette
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA92284
  Mileage 59,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline offers great trunk space, practicality and convenience. A sedan that checks all the boxes for the perfect daily driver. Features include rear-view camera, power windows, heated seats, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, push start ignition, and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Assistance Package

