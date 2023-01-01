$26,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 9 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10139310

10139310 Stock #: 8UTNA92284

8UTNA92284 VIN: 3VWE57BU7KM092284

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met

Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthrette

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA92284

Mileage 59,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.