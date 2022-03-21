Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

35,648 KM

Details

$23,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline 1.4t 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$23,996

+ taxes & licensing

35,648KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8803427
  • Stock #: AI6360A
  • VIN: 3VWC57BUXKM190491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AI6360A
  • Mileage 35,648 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 155,288 KM
$15,114 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 35,648 KM
$23,996 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 33,802 KM
$40,849 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory