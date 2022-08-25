Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

23,276 KM

Details

$29,794

+ tax & licensing
$29,794

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline 1.4T 6sp

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Execline 1.4T 6sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$29,794

+ taxes & licensing

23,276KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8995672
  • Stock #: 18UTNA69022
  • VIN: 3VW357BU6KM069022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNA69022
  • Mileage 23,276 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

