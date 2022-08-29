Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

31,516 KM

Details Description

$25,461

+ tax & licensing
$25,461

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$25,461

+ taxes & licensing

31,516KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9145186
  Stock #: 18UBNA46230
  VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM246230

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pyrit Silver Met
  Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthrette
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBNA46230
  Mileage 31,516 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLIGHTED FEATURES: Rear-View Camera, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Sunroof. The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T offers great trunk space, practicality, and convenience. A sedan that checks all the boxes for the perfect daily driver. Features include a rear-view camera, blind spot monitoring, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry & ignition, heated front seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a sunroof, steering wheel with mounted controls and more! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

