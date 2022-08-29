$32,545 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 1 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9309703

9309703 Stock #: 18ULBA60818

18ULBA60818 VIN: 3VW6T7BU5KM160818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White w/ Black Roof

Interior Colour Titan Black - Lthr

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18ULBA60818

Mileage 45,114 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.