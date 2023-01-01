Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

48,950 KM

Details Description Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9579535
  2. 9579535
  3. 9579535
  4. 9579535
  5. 9579535
  6. 9579535
  7. 9579535
  8. 9579535
  9. 9579535
  10. 9579535
  11. 9579535
  12. 9579535
  13. 9579535
  14. 9579535
  15. 9579535
  16. 9579535
  17. 9579535
  18. 9579535
  19. 9579535
  20. 9579535
  21. 9579535
  22. 9579535
  23. 9579535
  24. 9579535
  25. 9579535
  26. 9579535
Contact Seller

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

48,950KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9579535
  • Stock #: 8UTNA52691
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM052691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA52691
  • Mileage 48,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Assistance Package
R-LINE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 57,500 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 104,100 KM
$56,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory