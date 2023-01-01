$32,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,495
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
48,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9579535
- Stock #: 8UTNA52691
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM052691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Assistance Package
R-LINE PACKAGE
