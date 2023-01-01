2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$32,495 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 9 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9579535

9579535 Stock #: 8UTNA52691

8UTNA52691 VIN: 3VV4B7AX1KM052691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black- Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA52691

Mileage 48,950 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Assistance Package R-LINE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.