2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

$30,821 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 0 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9643462

9643462 Stock #: 18UTNA78940

18UTNA78940 VIN: 3VV2B7AX2KM178940

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pyrit Silver Met

Interior Colour Titan Black-Ltherette

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 18UTNA78940

Mileage 60,097 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.