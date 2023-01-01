Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

60,097 KM

Details

$30,821

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

60,097KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643462
  • Stock #: 18UTNA78940
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX2KM178940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrit Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black-Ltherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UTNA78940
  • Mileage 60,097 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
