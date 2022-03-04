Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volvo XC40

30,200 KM

Details Description

$43,489

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,489

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2019 Volvo XC40

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD R-Design

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8639945
  2. 8639945
  3. 8639945
  4. 8639945
  5. 8639945
  6. 8639945
  7. 8639945
  8. 8639945
  9. 8639945
  10. 8639945
  11. 8639945
  12. 8639945
  13. 8639945
  14. 8639945
  15. 8639945
  16. 8639945
  17. 8639945
  18. 8639945
  19. 8639945
  20. 8639945
  21. 8639945
  22. 8639945
  23. 8639945
  24. 8639945
  25. 8639945
  26. 8639945
Contact Seller

$43,489

+ taxes & licensing

30,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8639945
  • Stock #: Q38022A
  • VIN: YV4162UM0K2154028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bursting Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Lthr/Nubuck Textile Cmft Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q38022A
  • Mileage 30,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in! This 2019 Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design makes it a great SUV for the family with the latest technology and features. Everything on this Volvo XC40 feels premium, a combination of soft Alcantara & leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and a large infotainment screen. Other features include a rear & top-view camera, heated seats with memory setting, keyless entry & push start ignition, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon premium sound system, AppleCarplay & Android Auto and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Audi A6 3.0T Te...
 43,200 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus IS 300 AWD
 41,050 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX Tech ...
 111,500 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory