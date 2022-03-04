Menu
2020 Acura MDX

27,500 KM

Details Description

$54,887

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Tech Plus

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$54,887

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS, ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! The 2020 Acura MDX is a luxury SUV that is a solid choice for shoppers looking for a beautifully designed exterior with a sophisticated interior. Whether you're looking for something to drive your family around in or just a personal daily commuter, this MDX will do just what you need it to while being backed by Japanese engineering. Some of the features highlighted are Navigation, back up camera, blind-spot monitoring, traffic information, climate control, sunroof, powered leather heated front seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and MUCH more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

