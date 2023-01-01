Menu
2020 Audi A3

20,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,998

+ tax & licensing
$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi A3

2020 Audi A3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

2020 Audi A3

45 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$38,998

+ taxes & licensing

20,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10210341
  Stock #: 8UTNA15931
  VIN: WAUJEGFF2LA015931

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA15931
  Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Audi side assist

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

