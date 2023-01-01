2020 Audi A3

$38,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10210341

10210341 Stock #: 8UTNA15931

8UTNA15931 VIN: WAUJEGFF2LA015931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA15931

Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Audi side assist Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Audi Phonebox w/ Qi Wireless Charging and Signal Boost

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.