2020 Audi A5

9,900 KM

$55,984

+ tax & licensing
$55,984

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2020 Audi A5

2020 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

2020 Audi A5

2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$55,984

+ taxes & licensing

9,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7356179
  • Stock #: A55617
  • VIN: WAUENCF5XLA005617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A55617
  • Mileage 9,900 KM

Vehicle Description

S Line Sport and Comfort Seating Package included! With rally heritage in its blood; Audi’s signature 2021 A5 builds on the charisma of its predecessor to deliver head-turning looks, a spirited driving experience, and a luxurious interior that keeps you comfortable no matter the distance. For a high caliber of driving pleasure and to experience the ultimate driving machine; this A5 is the one to go for. This car is designed for the sunny Sea-To-Sky Highway cruises, and built for reliability in the winter. The Quattro All-Wheel Drive system allows you to tackle it any time of year. Four can sit comfortably inside and the trunk has enough room for both weekend getaways and a set of golf clubs! Its 2.0L turbo 4-cyl engine punches out an efficient 261 horsepower while maintaining an excellent combined fuel economy of only 8.5L/100km. Come down and check out this beautiful A5, and maximize your summer enjoyment for years to come! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

S Line Sport Package
Comfort Seating for S Line
Flat Bottom Steering Wheel for S Line (Removes Heating)
Audi Phonebox- Signal Boost and Qi Wireless Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

